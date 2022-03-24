Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Get NOV alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.98.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.