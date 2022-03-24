Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $184.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,430,000 after buying an additional 887,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.