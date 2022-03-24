Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.49

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TIGT opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £229.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.43. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.80 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83 ($1.09).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

