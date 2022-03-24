Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMA. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Shares of CMA opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Comerica by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,563,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 912.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 85,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

