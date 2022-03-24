Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.84. Etsy has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

