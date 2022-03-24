Truist Financial Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $41.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 21,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

