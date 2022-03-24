Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 500 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE BKH opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

