Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 900 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,652,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after buying an additional 258,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,352,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,896,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Flowserve Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.