Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $31,000 Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANTM opened at $462.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.
ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Anthem Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
