Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 230,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV opened at $31.83 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

