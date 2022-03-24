Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $48,000 Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,025. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

