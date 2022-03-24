Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 656 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.25 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

