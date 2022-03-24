TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TTEC has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

