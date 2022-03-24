Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,003. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.