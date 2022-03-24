Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Shares Up 3.1%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02). 57,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 205,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.30.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.