Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $81.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUWOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

