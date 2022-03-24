Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,914,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 170,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

