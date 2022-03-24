Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White Sells 22,540 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,374,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

