U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 70.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,999,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,129,000 after acquiring an additional 574,751 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

