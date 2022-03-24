U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after buying an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,697,000 after acquiring an additional 121,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fluor by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.82.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Fluor’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.