UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $556.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.