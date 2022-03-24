UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $874,000 Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,717,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.