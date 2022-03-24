UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $985,000 Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $506.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of -0.35. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

