UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veritone by 136.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 622,919 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Veritone by 161.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veritone by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 143,509 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $641.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 over the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

