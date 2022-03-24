UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,754 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGNX. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,629 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 470,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after acquiring an additional 201,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

