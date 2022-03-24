UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,628 Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 111.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 794.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 86,570 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period.

Shares of EPHE stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

