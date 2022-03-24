UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 610 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($8.03) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.06) to GBX 484 ($6.37) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.23) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.98) price target on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 548.82 ($7.23).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.71) on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.47). The company has a market cap of £103.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 456.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.42), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($371,871.93).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

