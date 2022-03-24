UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €335.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €294.85 ($324.01).

Linde stock opened at €281.50 ($309.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion and a PE ratio of 42.03. Linde has a one year low of €221.20 ($243.08) and a one year high of €309.35 ($339.95). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €269.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €276.58.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

