UBS Group Downgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Neutral

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.76.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 537,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,471,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

