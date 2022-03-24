UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

UFPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,544,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $263,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

