UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UNCRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

