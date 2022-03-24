Unifi Protocol DAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.95 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00013105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $23.01 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00199009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00028216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.73 or 0.00432757 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00058164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,729,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,005,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

