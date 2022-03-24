Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Reduced by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

