Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 222,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,700,609 shares.The stock last traded at $264.94 and had previously closed at $264.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.22. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

