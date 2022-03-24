United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Shares Up 1.6%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 48,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 107,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

United Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ULTHF)

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

