United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Decreased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.58. 1,939,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,327. The company has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.57 and its 200 day moving average is $205.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

