United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Raised by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $214.58. 1,937,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,327. The stock has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

