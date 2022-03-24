United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will report $2.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $10.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $354.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.46.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

