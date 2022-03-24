Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to announce $321.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.50 million and the highest is $328.10 million. Unity Software reported sales of $234.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.14. 52,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,825. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.41.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.