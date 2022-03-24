Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Stock Price Down 5%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 341,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 419,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unrivaled Brands (UNRV)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.