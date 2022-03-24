Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Stock Price Down 5%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 341,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 419,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc in July 2021.

