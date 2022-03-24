uPlexa (UPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,200.60

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $148,200.60 and approximately $351.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

