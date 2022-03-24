V.F. (NYSE:VFC) vs. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Critical Comparison

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for V.F. and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score V.F. 2 10 12 0 2.42 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

V.F. currently has a consensus price target of $78.63, suggesting a potential upside of 39.39%. Given V.F.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe V.F. is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares V.F. and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V.F. 12.03% 34.69% 8.61% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

V.F. has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of V.F. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of V.F. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares V.F. and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V.F. $9.24 billion 2.37 $407.87 million $3.55 15.89 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 3.02 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

V.F. has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

V.F. beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories. The Active segment is a group of activity-based lifestyle brands, which offers active apparel, footwear and accessories. The Work segment consists of work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear and occupational apparel sold through direct-to-consumer, wholesale and business-to-business channels. The firm’s brands include The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Icebreaker,Dickies, Napapijri, Supreme, and Kipling. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Cenntro Electric Group (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

