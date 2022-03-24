Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to announce $885.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.23 million and the highest is $890.30 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $774.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,993,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after acquiring an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VMI stock opened at $242.70 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day moving average of $236.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.
Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
