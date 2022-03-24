Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.34. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands.

VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $637.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 885,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 365,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 351,137 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 279,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 269,632 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

