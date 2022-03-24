VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) PT Raised to C$28.00 at ATB Capital

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EINC. CIBC set a C$28.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. assumed coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$28.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.63.

TSE EINC opened at C$12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. VanEck ETF Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.79 and a twelve month high of C$26.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64.

