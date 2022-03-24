VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Down 2.6%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.72. 326,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,984,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

