Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

