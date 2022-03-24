Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Reduced by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

