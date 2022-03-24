Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.61. 1,260,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,087. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

