Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

VAW opened at $191.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $201.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.33.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

